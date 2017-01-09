Harris Wins US Contract for Tactical Radio Systems’ Spares

(Source: Harris Corp.; issued Jan 09, 2017)

Harris Corp has won a maximum $403 million contract From US Defense Logistics Agency for spare parts supporting various tactical radio systems.



This is a five-year contract with no option periods and 5th January 2022 is performance completion date. Using customers are Army and Defense Logistics Agency, the US Department of Defense announced Friday.



Types of appropriation are fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2022 Army working capital; and defense working capital funds, funded in the year of delivery order issuance. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland (SPRBL1-17-D-0002).



-ends-

