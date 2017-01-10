Eleventh A400M Lands At Bricy

(Source: French air force; issued Jan 10, 2017)

(Issued in French only; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

New Year, New Plane. The eleventh A400M landed on Air Base 123 at Orléans-Bricy on Friday, January 6, 2017.



Flying straight in from Mont-de-Marsan, where it had been presented to the President of France during the ceremony marking his New Year’s greetings to the armed forces, the Atlas landed at 18:25 hours at Orléans.



This eleventh aircraft (manufacturer’s serial number MSN 53), will have the same capabilities as its predecessors, while having more advanced performance in the field of paradropping.



