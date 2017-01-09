Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S Department of Defense; issued Jan 09, 2017)

Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is being awarded $70,813,700 for modification P00003 under a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0054) to exercise an option to procure six full rate production Lot I RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for the Navy (3) and the Marine Corps (3).



The UAS consists of air vehicles, ground control stations, multi-mission (plug and play) payloads, launch and recovery equipment, and systems engineering and program management.



Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (70 percent); and Hood River, Oregon (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2018.



Fiscal 2017 overseas contingency operations aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2017 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount $70,813,700 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

