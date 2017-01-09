Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S Department of Defense; issued Jan 09, 2017)

AAI Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a maximum of $475,000,000 for mid-endurance unmanned aircraft systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services at multiple locations worldwide.



Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $150,000 are being obligated at time of award.



This contract was a competitive acquisition and eight responsive proposals were received.



The contract includes a 54-month period of performance, with four 12-month ordering periods followed by one six-month ordering period. Estimated completion date is July 2022.



The contract minimum amount is $150,000 and the contract maximum ceiling amount is $475,000,000 over the life of the contract. This contract and resulting delivery orders shall be funded with operations and maintenance appropriations and is not a multiyear contract.



U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity (H92222-17-D-0002).



-ends-

