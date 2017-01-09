Land Forces Received Two Brigade Sets of Buk-M3 and Buk-M2 Air Defence Missile Complexes in 2016

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 09, 2017)

Land Forces received two brigade sets of Buk-M3 and Buk-M2 air defence missile complexes in 2016. This was stated by Colonel General Oleg Salyukov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces.



Moreover, the troops also received two battalion sets of Tor-M2 and Tor-M2U air defence missile complexes.



Oleg Salyukov also noted that the Forces received Verba MANPADS, more than 130 BMP-3 IFVs and BTR-82A APCs as well as more than 20 Tigr-M armored vehicles equipped with the Arbalet-DM combat module.



(ends)



Southern MD Troops Received More Than 1,400 Pieces of Modern Armament and Military Hardware In 2016

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 09, 2017)

Units and formations of the Land Forces, coastal troops of the Black Sea Fleet and Caspian Flotilla, Southern MD special troops, have received more than 1.4 pieces of armored, automobile and engineer hardware as well as missile and artillery armament, communication and electronic hardware equipment.



In course of the rearmament programme, tank and motorized rifle units of the combined-arms brigades and military bases have received T-72B3 tanks, BMP-3 IFVs, and BTR-82A APCs.



Since 2010, the Southern military district has received more than 7 modern and modernized combat and special vehicles fitted with effective communication means of automated control systems.



(ends)







More Than 1,500 Drivers of the Western MD Practice Operating Special Hardware

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 09, 2017)

More than 1,500 drivers of the Western MD, who were recruited in autumn 2016, are attending the special hardware driving course.



Drivers of MZKT-7930 trucks, Iskander-M tactic missile complexes, BAL and Bastion coastal missile complexes, S-400 air defence missile systems as well as Typhoon and Tigr armored vehicles are attending the training.



At the final stage of the training, the drivers will hold a special tactic exercise and will conduct a 300-km marching. The servicemen will pass most of the marching at nighttime.



-ends-

