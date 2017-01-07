Royal Marines 'Facing Cut In Numbers' to Meet £500m Shortfall

(Source: The Portsmouth Herald; posted Jan 07, 2017)

By W Greenwood

Plymouth’s Royal Marines could face the axe as the Ministry of defence struggles to plug a £500 million hole in its budget, according to reports.Cutting the size of the Royal Marines, which is already set to lose Stonehouse Barracks, is among a number of options being considered.It follows a report in The Times that the Royal Navy is trying to save £500 million over the next two months after “wasting money on ships it did not need”.A failure to meet the budget shortfall could also mean the Army, Royal Air Force and Joint Forces Command being asked to bail the Navy out.Meanwhile, a shipbuilding union has called for “urgent clarification” over reports that one of the new aircraft carriers could be mothballed to help address a £500 million budget shortfall.Workers at Rosyth in Fife and other yards across the UK are currently manufacturing the Queen Elizabeth Class carriers, HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales, and have commitments to maintain the vessels throughout their lifetime.GMB Scotland Organiser Gary Cook said: “The mere suggestion that one of the aircraft carriers could be mothballed by the MoD will set alarm bells ringing among our members and particularly in Rosyth.“A large chunk of the future prosperity of these yards are invested in the maintenance and routine refitting work associated with Royal Navy vessels and potentially cutting this work by 50% would have serious consequences for jobs. (end of excerpt)-ends-