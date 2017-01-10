Minister of Defence Receives Shipment of Tatra Trucks

(Source: Czech Republic Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 10, 2017)

Minister of Defence Martin Stropnicky was symbolically presented with the keys to 26 Tatra T-810 flatbed trucks by representatives of TATRA TRUCKS a.s. during a ceremony last week at the Material Centre in Stepanov.



Between 2008 and 2009, the military took their first delivery of 588 Tatra trucks with eight design modifications which comply with defence specifications agreed two years earlier. The newly delivered trucks will replace the older vehicles and will be assigned to 20 military units.



Delivery of further trucks will continue until the end of May 2017 with the Czech Armed Forces receiving a further 40 T-815 heavy and medium trucks with container loaders, and 41 T-815 trucks for transporting PRAM 120mm mortars.



"Taking into consideration the current security situation, this acquisition represents a key example of how we are continuing to support the Czech defence industry. Local manufacturing capabilities are strategically important to us, be it ministerial, state owned or certified contractors," said Minister Stropnicky during his visit. The ceremony was also attended by the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Jiri Baloun, and other guests.



The Czech Armed Forces are equipped with about three thousand T-810 and T-815 Tatra trucks of various modifications, including special armoured versions used for foreign operations. The main advantage of the Tatra truck is that it comes equipped with the time-tested chassis platform which allows for the attachment of a variety of superstructures.



