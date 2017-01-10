FI: DARPA Network-Centric Project to Receive $3.5 Billion

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 10, 2017)

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- This Network-Centric Warfare Technology program is a research and development effort of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The program develops advanced network-centric warfare technologies for the U.S. Department of Defense. The goal of the program is to enable technologies at all levels to operate as one system, regardless of which U.S. military services and systems are involved in any particular mission.



Forecast International projects that DARPA will spend more than $3.5 billion over the next 10-plus years on its Network-Centric Warfare Technology program. In FY17, expect the Cross Domain Maritime Surveillance and Targeting (CDMaST) program (within the Network-Centric Warfare Technology program) to create concept design for system of systems live, virtual, and constructive test bed environment.



Forecast International expects funding to remain high throughout the forecast period. Also look for the program’s projected funding to peak in 2017 and gradually decline for the remainder of the forecast period.



-ends-

