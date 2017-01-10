Bangabandhu Satellite-1 Program Passes with Success the “Critical Design Review”

(Source: Thales; issued Jan 10, 2017)

Bangabandhu Satellite-1 reached a major milestone! The satellite and satellite control segment Critical Design Reviews took place in Cannes end of 2016.



The program now starts the production phase with the integration of the communications module in Thales Alenia Space plant in Toulouse and the service module in Cannes, with the mating set for mid-March 2017.



At the same time, the ground team is kicking off factory acceptance tests and starting local work on the installation of ground antennas.



Bangabandhu is a turnkey satellite telecommunications system, comprising a satellite and the complete ground segment (control, mission and user segments).



Thales Alenia Space is also in charge of building two facilities in Bangladesh for all ground support equipment needed to control the satellite and operate the telecom system. Thales Alenia Space Belgium, Thales Alenia Space Italy and Thales Alenia Space Spain are all involved in this project, as suppliers of various ground and satellite components.



The launch service is also covered by the contract, and will be provided by a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle.



-ends-

