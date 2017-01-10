GKN Aerospace and Swedish MOD Extend Agreement for Gripen RM12 Engine

(Source: GKN Aerospace; issued Jan 10, 2017)

GKN Aerospace has gained a three -year contract extension worth over USD$175M, covering the technical product support, maintenance and parts supply for the Gripen RM12 Engines used in Sweden, Hungary, Czech Republic and Thailand.



The Performance Based Logistics (PBL) agreement, with the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) extends the company’s existing work on this programme until 2020.



GKN Aerospace has been a supplier of fighter engines to the Swedish Armed forces since 1930. Since 2010 GKN Aerospace has committed to guarantee full availability of the RM12 engines and GKN Aerospace is the type certificate holder of the engine in Sweden.



The RM12 engine fleet has so far completed approximately 250,000 flight hours without any engine related serious incidents for the Gripen fighter aircraft. Technical product support, maintenance, and parts supply will continue to be performed at GKN Aerospace’s facility in Trollhattan, Sweden.



Mike McCann, CEO GKN Aerospace Engine Systems commented “GKN Aerospace is proud of our long-term support for Swedish Fighter aircraft and we appreciate that the FMV has extended the RM12 PBL-contract. GKN is looking forward to continuing to work together with the Swedish Armed Forces and the FMV and to further develop our relationship.



“We recognize and appreciate the continued confidence that the FMV has demonstrated in our team in placing this contract extension with us.”



