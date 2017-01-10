Pentagon Sending Sea-Based Radar to Korean Peninsula Amid Growing Nuke Threat (excerpt)

(Source: FoxNews.com; posted Jan 10, 2017)

By Lucas Tomlinson

Originally built for Alaska, where its disappointing performance however led to its withdrawal, the Sea-Based X-band radar (SBX) will now be deployed to the Korean Peninsula to monitor North Korean missile activity. (DoD photo)

The Pentagon has dispatched a sea-based X-band radar unit to the Far East in response to recent nuclear threats by North Korea's Communist dictatorship, a U.S. defense official told Fox News Tuesday.The radar will be stationed nearly 1,000 miles off the coast of the Korean peninsula and will help the U.S. military detect North Korean missile launches. A similar unit was deployed to the region this past fall.Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced in his annual New Year's address that the country had reached the "final stages" of intercontinental ballistic missile development. President-elect Donald Trump responded with a tweet, saying "It won't happen!" but did not indicate how his administration would prevent it.On Sunday, North Korea's foreign ministry said it could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile “at any time."Outgoing Defense Secretary Ash Carter said Tuesday that the U.S. military stands ready to shoot down any North Korean missile that might approach the United States. (end of excerpt)-ends-