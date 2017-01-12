The URALVAGONZAVOD Corporation is the Best Military Vehicle Producer

(Source: URALVAGONZAVOD Corporation; issued Jan 12, 2017)

Two vehicles of the URALVAGONZAVOD Corporation, tank T-90 and heavy flame thrower TOS-1 Buratino, have been rated by China Military portal as the 2016 Top 5 Best Worldwide Military Vehicles. As recognized by the Chinese experts, the vehicles became the ‘world news stars’ in the last year.



The list is opened by the T-90 main battle tank made by the URALVAGONZAVOD corporation head producer. As to the portal opinion, it ‘starred’ in the Syrian government army. Foreign experts note the Russian tank helped reverse the situation fighting the Islamist groups and amazed everyone with its survivability.



Another Russian mentioned in the Chinese list and made by Omsktransmash (a URALVAGONZAVOD corporate) is heavy flame thrower TOS-1 Buratino.



Apart from Syria the Russian weapons have spread in Iraq as well. It has been this ‘blazing’ flame thrower, an ideal weapon to destroy every living thing on a 300 sq.m. plot of land that became best known. The experts labelled this flame thrower as ‘simple and raw’. The Mosul liberation experience has shown that it has become one of the most effective weapons in war on terror.



