Textron Systems Begins on-Water Testing for Common Unmanned Surface Vehicle (CUSV)

(Source: Textron Systems; issued Jan 11, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- Textron Systems Unmanned Systems announced today that it began on-water testing for the fourth-generation Common Unmanned Surface Vehicle (CUSV), supporting the U.S. Navy's Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) program.



Textron Systems completed the design, build and component test phases of the UISS program in November 2016. Following component testing, Textron Systems began the systems level integration and test (I&T) phase, culminating in dockside and on-water testing in Lake Pontchartrain near its Marine & Land Systems facility in Louisiana.



The I&T phase includes functional testing of the system's integrated generators, engines, datalinks, as well as on-water maneuverability testing. Textron Systems will move into builders' trials upon completion of I&T and then formal testing to validate system functionality with the U.S. Navy later this year.



"We are excited to begin system level testing of our first UISS system with mine countermeasure capabilities for the U.S. Navy," says Vice President of Control and Surface Systems Wayne Prender. "Unmanned technology has come such a long way, and we are looking forward to beginning to apply our critical technology to protect our Naval warfighters."



The Textron Systems Unmanned Systems fourth-generation CUSV is a multi-mission unmanned surface vehicle with a large, configurable payload bay. Since its first demonstration in 2009, the CUSV has successfully completed several prominent exercises with the U.S. Navy.



Today, the variations of the CUSV have amassed more than 2,000 on-water operational hours, and the craft is capable of carrying multiple payloads, including side-scan sonar, mine neutralization, nonlethal weapons, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sensors.



Textron Systems' team includes its Marine & Land Systems business to leverage its 48 years of naval experience and proven ship-building capability, alongside the company's unmanned systems expertise.





Textron Systems' businesses develop and integrate products, services and support for aerospace and defense customers, as well as civil and commercial customers including those in law enforcement, security, border patrol and critical infrastructure protection around the globe.



-ends-

