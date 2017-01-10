Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV): Background and Issues for Congress

(Source: Congressional Research Service; issued Jan 10, 2017)

The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) is being developed by the Army and the Marine Corps as a successor to the High Mobility, Multi-Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), which has been in service since 1985. On October 28, 2008, awards were made for the JLTV Technology Development (TD) Phase to three industry teams: (1) BAE Systems, (2) the team of Lockheed Martin and General Tactical Vehicle, and (3) AM General and General Dynamic s Land Systems.On January 26, 2012, the Army issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the JLTV’s EMDphase. Up to three EMD contracts could have been awarded, and contract award was scheduled for June 2012. The period of performance for EMD contracts was 27 months, with the overall EMD phase scheduled to last 33 months. Vendors would be required to provide 22 JLTV prototypes for testing 12 months after contract award. The target cost for the base vehicle is $250,000 excluding add-on armor and other kits.On August 22, 2012, the Army announced the award of three firm-fixed price JLTV EMDcontracts totaling approximately $185 million. The three companies awarded the EMD contracts were AM General, LLC (South Bend, IN); Lockheed Martin Corporation (Grand Prairie, TX); and Oshkosh Corporation (Oshkosh, WI)On September 3, 2013, the Army began JLTV testing at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, MD; Yuma, AZ; and Redstone Arsenal, AL. The Army planned to select a single vendor by 2015, with the first Army brigade being equipped with JLTVs by 2018. FY2015 program plans anticipated a Milestone C (Production and Deployment Phase Approval) decision in the fourth quarter of FY2015, followed by Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP).In June 2014, the Army issued a draft RFP for the JLTV Full-Rate Production Phase. The Secretary of Defense conducted an interim review of the JLTV program and found it is likely to meet all eight key performance parameters. Three companies who were picked in 2012 to build prototypes—Oshkosh, Lockheed Martin, and AM General—submitted their bids for the LRIP contract by the February 10, 2015 deadline.On August 25, 2015, it was announced the Army had awarded Oshkosh a $6.7 billion low rate initial production (LRIP) contract with eight options to procure the initial 16,901 vehicles for the Army and Marines. The JLTV is to be produced in Oshkosh, WI, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in June 2016.On September 8, 2015, it was reported Lockheed Martin would file a protest with GAO, but AM General reportedly did not file a protest with GAO. On December 15, 2015, GAO closed Lockheed Martin’s protest “without further action.”According to DOD’s 2016 Selected Acquisition Report (SAR), the JLTV program cost estimate decreased by over 19%, or about $5.9 billion, due to revised estimates of vehicle unit costs and installation kits.It is also reported the Army plans to use the JLTV as the interim platform for its upcoming Light Reconnaissance Vehicle (LRV) program instead of procuring a new system, and the Air Force is considering the JLTV as a replacement for its HMMWVs being used by missile launch site security units.A potential issue for Congress includes service-specific fielding plans for the JLTV.-ends-