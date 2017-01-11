PLA Confirms Aircraft Carrier Liaoning Passed Through Taiwan Straits On Thursday

(Source: Global Times; published Jan 12, 2017)

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has confirmed that its Liaoning aircraft carrier passed through the Taiwan Straits on Thursday before dawn, its first comment on this latest cruise since Taiwan media reported it on Tuesday. (PLA photo)

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has confirmed that the Liaoning aircraft carrier passed through the Taiwan Straits on Thursday before dawn.



This is the first official release of information about the Liaoning's activities from the Chinese mainland since Taiwan's media reported on its movements Tuesday.



Navy spokesperson Liang Yang said on Thursday morning that "A naval formation consisting of the aircraft carrier Liaoning on Thursday passed through the Taiwan Straits en route to the South China Sea for drills and tests."



Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, told the Global Times on Thursday that the Liaoning battle group's movement in the area showed that the aircraft carrier is combat ready, which is good news for the Chinese people, but those who want to separate China's territory and support Taiwan independence will surely be afraid and panic.



An anonymous official told the Taiwan-based news website udn.com on Tuesday that Taiwan sent a Successful-class frigate from its 146 fleet to the eastern side of the straits to follow the Liaoning.



An E-2C early warning plane was also sent to the area. The Liaoning' s movements would have been transmitted to the Hengshan Military Command Center in Taipei, and Taiwan's "defense minister" Feng Shih-kuan headed to the Hengshan Military Command Center at that time, udn.com reported.



(ends)



Expert: China's Far-Sea Training Shows Resolve to Stop War

(Source: China Military; issued Jan 11, 2017)

BEIJING --- While the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan were busy discussing the PLA's recent far-sea training, the Chinese military announced the nature of this mission. The aviation units of the PLA Navy and the naval fleet undertook ship-aircraft coordination training in the Japan Sea on Jan 9, said the PLA Navy spokesperson Liang Yang on Jan 10.



The mission was a routine arrangement in the annual training plan and didn't target any specific country or region. The training was consistent with relevant international laws and practices and will be continued in the future, Liang said.



"Chinese vessels and aircraft began training in the Japan Sea more than a decade ago. The recent training wasn't the first time, but a routine and normal activity," said Zhang Junshe, a senior researcher at the People's Liberation Army(PLA) Naval Military Studies Research Institute.



Zhang told Global Times in an interview on Jan 10 that this might be the largest-scale training for bombers so far, and the change of the scale depended on our training plan.



To improve its capability, China will not limit the number of aircraft. Japan hyped up this issue and drummed about the “China threat theory” mainly to cover up its strong development of aggressive military forces and find an excuse for it. Its other purpose is to use the Tsushima Strait and the Miyako Strait and Osumi-kaikyo on the first island chain as barriers to keep the PLA Navy and Air Force in the near-sea area and prevent them from crossing the so-called first island chain, Zhang said.



But China is bound to go out and the question of breaking the island chain doesn't exist. Besides, the Tsushima Strait is for international navigation and Japan has no right to obstruct China's freedom of navigation, Zhang said.



Zhang Junshe said the ROK military was troubling itself unnecessarily since China's training didn't consider it as an imaginary enemy. The Chinese, ROK and Japanese Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ) overlap in certain areas and the ADIZ isn't territorial airspace. The ROK's claim that the PLA Navy's far-sea training was targeted at the THAAD exactly revealed their self-consciousness of being guilty.



"We carried out our routine training. If other countries place themselves in the picture based on their own imagination and guesses, they are free to do that," Zhang said.



Another analyst told Global Times that in 2017, especially as Donald Trump is about to enter the White House, all parties are guessing what policies Northeast Asian countries will adopt, especially their military policies.



The ROK is facing more uncertainties owing to its political turmoil. China's normal military training doesn't target anyone, but it objectively demonstrated to the Korean Peninsula China's resolve to stop war and disturbance, and deterred some potential forces from taking rash actions. For instance, if conflicts did happen across the Taiwan Strait, Japan would have to think very carefully before it decided to interfere.



-ends-

