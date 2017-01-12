Air Defence Units of the Land Forces Will Have Been Armed with Newest Anti-Aircraft Missile Complexes by 2020

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 12, 2017)

Air defence units of the Land Forces will have been armed with S-300V4, Buk-M3, Tor-M2 air defence missile systems, anti-aircraft artillery complexes and MANPADS of new generation by 2020.



Rate of modern hardware of the air defence troops will reach more than 70 %. Raise of combat strength and complex rearmament will increase combat capabilities of the air defence troops of the Land Forces by almost two times.



As a result, sustainable air defence system for covering not only force groupings but also state objects will be created in all strategic directions.



-ends-

