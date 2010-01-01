CAE USA Wins US$450 Million Army Contract to Provide Rotary-Wing Flight Training Instructor Support Services

(Source: CAE; Inc.; issued Jan. 12, 2017)

TAMPA, FL. --- CAE today announced that CAE USA has been awarded a United States Army contract to provide rotary-wing flight training instructor support services. Under terms of the contract, which was awarded as a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for over US$50 million for the transition and base one-year period, CAE USA will provide classroom, simulator, and live flying instructor support services for the U.S. Army's Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE) at Fort Rucker, Alabama.



The total value of the contract, including the one-year base contract and then eight one-year options through March 31, 2026, is expected to be more than US$450 million.



"We are honored the U.S. Army selected CAE once again as its training partner to support the instruction required for its new helicopter pilots," said Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA. "This contract for rotary-wing training instruction follows a major contract awarded by the U.S. Army to CAE for fixed-wing flight training that will see us open a new training center in Dothan, Alabama in March. This is yet another example of CAE's strategy to focus on long-term training services that leverage our training systems integration expertise."



The U.S. Army's Initial Entry Rotary-Wing (IERW) training program is responsible for providing the training required to qualify new Army helicopter pilots. Approximately 900 students annually receive academic (classroom), simulator, and live flying training on TH-67 Creek and UH-72 Lakota helicopters.



Following graduation from the IERW training program, aviators are assigned to continue helicopter training on one of the Army's frontline combat helicopters (UH-60 Black Hawk, AH-64 Apache, or CH-47 Chinook) or transition to the Army fixed-wing flight training program that is also run by CAE. The Army's IERW program also supports initial helicopter training for the U.S. Air Force.



Approximately 300 people will become CAE employees and will be based at Fort Rucker. CAE will be supported on the program by small business subcontract partners, including Navigator Development Group and Cardinal Point.





CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with 8,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide.



(ends)



CAE to Support NATO Flying Training In Canada Through 2023

(Source: CAE; Inc.; issued Jan. 12, 2017)

MONTREAL --- CAE today announced that the Government of Canada has formally modified the contract for the NATO Flying Training in Canada (NFTC) program and will now utilize the NFTC program through at least 2023.



The original NFTC 20-year contract was scheduled to expire in 2021. As the Government of Canada announced in 2015, it decided to modify the operating period of the NFTC to at least 2023 to allow the Government to begin evaluating its future aircrew training requirements.



The modified operating period of the NFTC contract has resulted in CAE booking an order valued at more than C$300 million during the company's third quarter of fiscal 2017. In addition, the modified operating period of the NFTC contract includes a one-year option to extend the contract through 2024.



"Since acquiring the NFTC program in October 2015, CAE has worked closely with the Royal Canadian Air Force on a range of initiatives to help improve the quality and efficiency of training," said Joe Armstrong, Vice President and General Manager, CAE Canada. "As the training systems integrator on the NFTC program, we will now continue to make enhancements and improvements that will sustain NATO Flying Training in Canada well into the next decade. The men and women of CAE supporting the NFTC program are honoured to continue supporting one of the world's premiere military pilot training programs."



In addition to modifying the operating period and extending the NFTC contract through 2023, CAE will also add new capabilities and perform a range of upgrades and updates to the overall NFTC training system and aircraft over the next several years. Some of the new capabilities as well as upgrades and updates include:



-- Upgrades to the two existing CT-155 Hawk flight training devices (FTDs);

-- Upgrades to the three existing CT-156 Harvard FTDs;

-- Minor upgrades, ongoing maintenance and obsolescence management for the fleet of CT-155 Hawk aircraft;

-- Minor upgrades, ongoing maintenance and obsolescence management for the fleet of CT-156 Harvard aircraft.



As the prime contractor for the NFTC program, CAE operates the NFTC base facilities, delivers the ground-school classroom and simulator training, and supports the live flying training on a fleet of Beechcraft T-6 (CT-156 Harvard) and BAE Systems Hawk (CT-155 Hawk) aircraft. CAE operates the NFTC program out of 15 Wing Moose Jaw and 4 Wing Cold Lake, and the program is designed and delivered in cooperation with the Government of Canada. The NFTC program combines basic, advanced, and lead-in fighter training as part of the comprehensive military pilot training program.





CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with 8,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide.



-ends-

