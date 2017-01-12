Oh ALIS, Don't Keep Us Waiting: F-35 Jet's Software 'Delayed' (excerpt)

(Source: The Register; posted Jan 12, 2017)

by Gareth Corfield

Key software for the troubled F-35 fighter jet has been repeatedly delayed, causing problems for the British armed forces as they wait for Americans to iron out the bugs.The F-35’s Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) is the heart of the support offering bundled with the F-35 by its manufacturer, Lockheed Martin.The latest version of ALIS – version 2.0.2 – has been delayed by at least six months and counting, according to the US Department of Defense’s Director of Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E), and units are instead stuck with version 2.0.1.3.…/…Although the release version of ALIS is intended to be version 3, with various beta releases bringing incremental extra capabilities until the release of v3, “delays in ALIS 2.0.2 development have also delayed the development of ALIS 3.0,” said DOT&E. This, warned the director, would result in key functionality being released as updates to v3.0 instead of being baked into the “final” software package deployed to F-35 customers – including the UK.ALIS v3.0 is now set to be delivered in “mid-2018,” a slip of six months from its previous introduction date.“Despite the delays and deferred content, IOT&E [initial operational test and evaluation] will still evaluate the suitability of the F-35 with ALIS in operationally realistic conditions,” said the DOT&E report.The 62-page report also revealed that the F-35 is temperamental when ground crew plug their Panasonic Toughbook diagnostic laptops into the aircraft and sync them: “In many instances, maintainers must attempt to synch several PMAs [portable maintenance aids – the laptops] with an aircraft before finding one that will successfully connect.” (end of excerpt)-ends-