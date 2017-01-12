China Commissions New ELINT Ship, Provides Details

(Source: China Ministry of Defense; issued Jan. 12, 2017)

The People's Liberation Army Navy holds a ceremony to celebrate the commissioning of the CNS Kaiyangxing on Tuesday. The ship has displacement of 6,000 metric tons. (China MoD photo)

QINGDAO, China --- The commissioning, naming and color-presenting ceremony for the new type of electronic reconnaissance ship Kaiyangxing(Mizar Star) was held at a naval port in Qingdao of north China’s Shandong province on January 10.



After the ceremony, the electronic reconnaissance ship Kaiyangxing(Mizar Star) will be commissioned to a combat support flotilla of the North China Sea Fleet under the PLA Navy.



Bearing the hull number 856, Kaiyangxing is a new-generation electronic reconnaissance ship independently developed by China. It is capable of carrying out all-weather uninterrupted reconnaissance against various kinds of targets within a certain distance to acquire deployment information.



(ends)



New PLA Navy Ship Unveiled

(Source: China Daily; published Jan 12, 2017)