Iran Air Takes Delivery of its First of 100 Airbus Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued Jan 11, 2017)

The formal delivery of the first of 100 Airbus jetliners ordered by Iran Air marks one of the fastest deals of this size in recent memory, as the contract was only signed in December. A similar deal with Boeing for 80 aircraft is also on the cards. (Airbus photo)

Iran Air has taken delivery of its first new aircraft, an A321, in a handover ceremony in Toulouse with Mr. Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO, and Mr. Fabrice Bregier, President, Airbus Commercial Aircraft and Chief Operating Officer Airbus, in the presence of Gael Meheust, SVP Sales and Marketing CFM, Tom Enders, Airbus Chief Executive Officer, and international media.



The delivery is the first from a firm order placed by Iran Air in December 2016 for 100 Airbus aircraft (46 single aisle and 54 wide-body jets) to renew and expand its fleet.



“This significant milestone marks the first practical step in Iran Air’s ambitious passenger aircraft fleet renewal and its stronger presence in international civil aviation. Iranian travellers can be proud with our selection of the world’s most modern single aisle aircraft,” said Mr Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO. “Iran Air is delighted with this first Airbus delivery and congratulates everyone involved who made it possible. Today signals that with international collaboration and co-operation, we can achieve mutually beneficial commercial goals.”



“Today is a momentous occasion and I congratulate Iran Air on taking delivery of it first new aircraft in many years. As we take these first steps together, we stand ready to support the development and modernisation of Iran Air,” said Fabrice Bregier, President, Airbus Commercial Aircraft and Chief Operating Officer Airbus. “Clearly in a country of 80 million people, there is a need for the latest passenger aircraft to meet domestic as well as international demand.



Iran is forecast to require some 400 to 500 new aircraft to modernise as well as to grow its existing passenger fleet to catch up with years of pent up demand on domestic as well as international routes. The latest generation of fuel efficient aircraft will also allow new routes and markets to be exploited.



The delivery complies with all relevant international laws. Airbus coordinated closely with regulators in the EU, US and elsewhere to ensure understanding and full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPA). Airbus will continue to act in full compliance with the conditions of the US government Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) licences.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2015, it generated revenues of €64.5 billion and employed a workforce of around 136,600. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe’s number one space enterprise and the world’s second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

