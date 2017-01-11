F-35 Program Delivers 200th Operational Jet

Tuesday marked a historical milestone for the F-35 Lightning II program.



The 200th operational jet, the second delivery for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, departed Lockheed Martin’s Fort Worth production facility here and arrived approximately two hours later at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.



Known as AX-2, the jet joins Luke’s F-35 fleet of 46 jets to train pilots from several F-35 partner countries.



The F-35 program continues to grow and accelerate as it now operates in 12 locations worldwide including Israel and Italy.



The program has also logged 75,000 flight hours while training more than 380 pilots and 3,700 maintainers.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: As acknowledged in the body of the release, contrary to the headline, these 200 F-35s are training aircraft, not operational ones, and lack most of the capabilities required for normal military operations.)



