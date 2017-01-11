GoAir Firms Contract for 72 A320neo Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued Jan 11, 2017)

TOULOUSE --- GoAir, a Wadia Group company, has penned a firm contract for 72 A320neo aircraft following its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the Farnborough International Airshow. The agreement reached on 30th December 2016, doubles GoAir’s firm order book for the aircraft type to 144.



GoAir took delivery of its first A320neo in June 2016 and now operates a fleet of twenty three aircraft. With the NEO induction, Go Air will expand its network and offer fliers better connectivity and continue its growth as one of India’s preferred low-cost airline.



“The A320neo provides the latest technical innovations and unbeatable economics. We are happy to offer our passengers the most modern and comfortable cabins. This new order will further strengthen our network by adding more domestic and international routes in the years to come,” said GoAir Managing Director & CEO, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer.



“We are delighted that GoAir has renewed its confidence in Airbus. The A320neo offers unbeatable operating costs and GoAir’s passengers will continue to enjoy the unrivalled comfort that only Airbus aircraft offer,” said Airbus Commercial Aircraft Chief Operating Officer - Customers, John Leahy. “By doubling its order to 144 aircraft, GoAir will benefit from a greatly expanded network.”



GoAir was the first airline to use A320neo in the Spaceflex configuration with 186 seats without compromising on passenger leg room and comfort. The A320neo Family incorporates latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklet wing tip devices, which together deliver more than 15 percent in fuel savings from day one and 20 percent by 2020 with further cabin innovations.



The A320neo Family is the world’s best-selling single aisle product line with over almost 60 percent share of the market. Thanks to their widest cabin, all members of the A320neo Family offer unmatched comfort in all classes and Airbus’ 18” wide seats in economy as standard. To date, 68 A320neo aircraft have been delivered to 17 operators.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2015, it generated revenues of €64.5 billion and employed a workforce of around 136,600. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe’s number one space enterprise and the world’s second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Saudi Arabia's flynas budget airline has agreed the terms of an $8.6 billion order with Airbus, Reuters reported Jan. 11. The deal covers over 60 aircraft, most of them A320neo narrow bodies.)



-ends-



