Lithuanian Navy Patrol Ship Sėlis (P15) Commissioned and Named at a Ceremony in Klaipėda

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 11, 2017)

On January 11 Patrol ship Sėlis (P15) Lithuania had bought from Denmark was commissioned and named at a ceremony in Klaipėda. All moored Naval Flotilla ships flew signal flags and Lithuanian Navy crews paraded on the flotilla square.



Lithuanian Navy Chaplain blessed the ship and the crew according to a tradition. Representatives of Utena district council, partner LNS Sėlis crew since 2001 when patrol ship Sėlis (P32) was commissioned, unveiled the name plaque of LNS Sėlis (P15) and signed a symbolic act of blessing.



Danish-built Flyvefisken-class patrol ship Sėlis (P15) replaces technically obsolete Sėlis (P32) which is planned to be written off.



From now on the Patrol Ship Squadron of the Naval Flotilla consists of four Flyvefisken-class ships of the same type: Žemaitis (P11), Dzūkas (P12), Aukštaitis (P14), and Sėlis (P15). Multifunctional and modern ships of the same type will ensure efficiency of the implementation of tasks.



The ceremony was attended by Minister of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis, Chief of Defence of Lithuania Lieutenant General Jonas Vytautas Žukas, Ambassador od Denmark in Lithuania HE Dan Eddie Frederiksen, commanders of services and units of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, foreign defence attachés in Lithuania, mayor of Utena district council Alvydas Katinas and a delegation.



