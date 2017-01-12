Sounds of Life Heard from Cold War Sonar System

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 12, 2017)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- Today, more and more nations are using highly advanced diesel-electric submarines that are extremely difficult to detect, which is forcing the U.S. Navy's to return to a reliance on its Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System (SURTASS) not seen in any priority use since the height of the Cold War. The sonar system is considered essential to America's efforts to detect newer and quieter diesel-electric submarines, especially those operating in the littoral environment.



The Low Frequency Active (LFA) portion of the system listens for sounds reflected off submarines that are too quiet to hear with a passive system alone. By using specialized signals and echo detection, SURTASS LFA increases the distance at which submarines can be detected and tracked.



The system is currently in production producing replacement units for the U.S. and Japan. It is also undergoing advanced R&D for enhancements and upgrades. Although the Navy decided to restrict SURTASS use under certain geographic conditions in order to reduce its effects on marine life, environmentalists continue to battle the Navy over the use of the oceans as a test range for acoustic systems and weapons. Still, the program will continue to receive funding and support for spares and maintenance and to produce occasional replacement units, as national security will overrule political sit-ins and rallies.



One can expect the program to continue to receive funding and support for spares and maintenance and to produce one or two replacement units in the future, as national security will overrule political sit-ins and rallies.



-ends-

