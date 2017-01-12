Italian Leonardo Quits Sukhoi Civil Aircraft (excerpt)

(Source: Russian Aviation Insider; posted Jan 12, 2017)

Italian aerospace and defense giant Leonardo (former Finmeccanica) has finally sold its share in the Russian joint venture Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (SCAc), a manufacturer of Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ 100) regional aircraft. Nevertheless, it remains the program’s partner that supports the aircraft certification and sales in the Western world.According to the document published by SCAC on January 9, 100% of its shares is now owned by Sukhoi Aviation Holding. The latter has acquired 5.53% stake from World’s Wings SA, Leonardo’s subsidiary, that is no longer affiliated with SCAC.The decision of the Italian partner to quit SCAC is said to be influenced by both insufficient financial results of the SSJ 100 program and the growing share of Sukhoi.Alenia Aeronautica (currently – Leonardo Aircraft), a member of the Finmeccanicа Holding) became a strategic partner of the SSJ100 program in 2009. It invested $183 million into the project in return for a blocking 25%+1 share in SCAC. (end of excerpt)-ends-