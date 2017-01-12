Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 12, 2017)

The CH-53K King Stallion program has run into technical difficulties which require additional development work as well as further flight testing. (Sikorsky photo)

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is being awarded $24,025,000 for modification P00218 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-06-C-0081) to provide additional funding for the CH-53K system development and demonstration effort.



This modification includes the on-going efforts and the current work focusing on the flight testing of the CH-53K engineering development models.



Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (40 percent); West Palm Beach, Florida (40 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2018.



Fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,025,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to the DOT&E’s FY2016 report, the “The CH-53K design is not finalized. Some problems discovered during testing have not been solved by Sikorsky. These include high temperatures in the #2 engine bay, main rotor damper overheating, and #2 engine flameouts.”

In addition, “Live fire tests have fallen behind schedule by 6 to 9 months, due in large part to the failure of an H-53 test fixture at China Lake, California. The test fixture has been rebuilt and live fire tests restarted in December 2016.)



