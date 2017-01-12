Leonardo Strengthens Its Position In UK As It Begins Operating As Leonardo MW Ltd, A New Single Entity for Its UK-Based Operations

(Source: Leonardo; issued Jan 12, 2017)

LONDON --- “With the support of the UK Government, Leonardo is ready to invest and grow its business in and from the UK, committing to long-term innovative partnerships,” said Mauro Moretti, CEO and General Manager of Leonardo at a press conference in London today, following the amalgamation of Leonardo’s UK operations into a new, single entity Leonardo MW Ltd., the British pillar of Leonardo.



The integration makes Leonardo MW Ltd., now home to more than 7,100 Britain-based employees, one of the UK’s largest high-tech engineering companies. Having researched, designed, built and supported technology on-shore in the UK for over 100 years, Leonardo is uniquely-placed to secure future domestic and export work and expand its business in the UK.



Leonardo offers UK-designed and built aircraft, sensors and integrated systems serving air, land and sea-based customers, as well as offering expertise in cyber security. The new single entity, Leonardo MW Ltd., brings together AgustaWestland Ltd, Selex ES Ltd, Finmeccanica UK Ltd, and DRS Technologies UK Ltd., operating under the Leonardo brand. Norman Bone has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of the new company.



“We are extremely proud of our heritage in the United Kingdom”, Mauro Moretti added, referring to the two prestigious brands: Westland in helicopters; and Marconi in electronics, that inspired the name of the new company. “This heritage lives on today in a new single entity with a common identity that will continue the fruitful collaboration with the UK Armed Services that spans over 100 years.”



Norman Bone, Chairman and Managing Director of Leonardo MW Ltd. said: “In the UK Leonardo is uniquely placed to offer a full spectrum of capability across platforms, systems and sensors, providing integrated solutions and support for our customers in the air, land, maritime and cyber domains. We are now able to present a coherent face to our customers and stakeholders in the UK, and to our export customers throughout the world, building upon the combined strengths of Leonardo as a whole.”



Leonardo in the UK



Leonardo is one of the UK’s leading engineering and advanced technology companies, with 7,100 highly skilled employees based at sites across the country. The Company has a strong record of significant investment in UK innovation. It offers a breadth and depth of skills in innovation, engineering, design and manufacture which contribute to the success of the company as well as the UK as a whole, both nationally and regionally. Leonardo is committed to working with the UK supply chain, and with over 400 people on its award-winning graduate and apprentice programmes, who will be helping to bring the next wave of UK-based technology from the drawing-board to front-line service with the UK Armed Services.



Leonardo’s leading position in the UK as a world-class advanced engineering company is built on its sustained investment in research and technology and in world-class facilities, and the expertise of its scientists, researchers and engineers. Leonardo makes a significant investment in UK R&D, including with universities, and continues to sustain a substantial supply network of around 2,300 companies most of which are SMEs.



The Company makes a significant contribution to the UK economy with revenues in the UK of £2.3bn, including £1.3bn of exports. The company’s competitive edge lies in the quality of its core technical expertise and capabilities, combined with the collective ability to develop and deliver integrated systems and solutions.



