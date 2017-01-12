Lockheed Martin Facing Twin Pressures on F-35 Price (excerpt)

(Source: The Wall Street Journal; published Jan 12, 2017)

By Doug Cameron

As President-elect Donald Trump's nominee as defense secretary, retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, started his confirmation hearing Thursday, Lockheed Martin Corp. executives were sitting down again with Pentagon officials to thrash out terms for the next multi-billion dollar batch of 90 F-35 combat jets.Mr. Trump this week again took aim at the cost and delays to the Pentagon's most expensive weapons program, briefly denting defense stocks that have wavered since he unleashed a series of tweets in December against the F-35, as well as the Boeing Co. jets that will serve as Air Force One.While Mr. Trump has already wrestled personal commitments from the chief executives of both companies over the cost of the F-35 and Air Force One, and pledged to remain closely involved, contracting experts said he has no formal power to negotiate deals.His interventions could even open the Pentagon to legal challenges from defense companies, as the officials who negotiate deals have legal independence from the Pentagon hierarchy and lawmakers."The president doesn't have the authority just by fiat to negotiate a contract or the terms of a contract," said Sandy Hoe, a veteran contract lawyer at Covington & Burlington LLP in Washington, D.C.Statutory authority rests with the 30,000, mostly civilian staff which negotiate military deals, a group that's been a focus of Pentagon-led reform efforts over the past six years to improve their skills.Even Lt. Gen. Chris Bogdan, the military head of the F-35 program who met with Mr. Trump in late December, lacks the official authority, which rests with a member of the Senior Executive Service on his team who carries a civilian rank akin to that of a general.Lockheed and other big F-35 contractors including Northrop Grumman Corp. and BAE Systems PLC have invested in efforts to cut the cost of the plane, but investors are concerned Mr. Trump's moves will erode profit margins that are already under pressure. (end of excerpt)-ends-