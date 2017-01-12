Successful Test Firing of Guided Pinaka

(Source: India Defence Research & Development Organisation; issued Jan 12, 2017)

India’s DRDO has test-fired an improved and guided version of its Pinaka artillery rocket, called Guided Pinaka, that it says has greater range than the original, as well improved accuracy. (DRDO photo)

The Pinaka rocket converted to a Guided Pinaka was successfully test-fired from Launch Complex-III, ITR, Chandipur today.



The Pinaka Rocket Mark-II, which evolved from Pinaka Mark-I, is equipped with a navigation, guidance and control kit and has been transformed to a Guided Pinaka. This conversion has considerably enhanced the range and accuracy of Pinaka.



The test-firing has met all mission objectives. The radars, electro-optical and telemetry systems at Chandipur tracked and monitored the vehicle all through the flight-path.



The Guided Pinaka is developed jointly by ARDE Pune, RCI Hyderabad and DRDL Hyderabad. ITR Chandipur provided the range and launch support.



Dr. K.M. Rajan, Director ARDE, Pune, Shri B.H.V.S. Narayana Murthy, Director, RCI, Hyderabad, Dr. B.K. Das, Director, ITR, Chandipur and Shri R. Appavuraj, Director, PXE, Chandipur monitored the launch operations. An Armed Forces team witnessed the flight test. Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, SA to Raksha Mantri was present during the test firing.



Raksha Mantri, Shri Manohar Parrikar has congratulated the DRDO, industry and the Armed Forces for the successful flight-test. Shri P.K. Mehta, DG (ACE) and Dr. S. Christopher, Secretary, Dept. of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, also congratulated all the teams that participated in the successful test firing.



-ends-

