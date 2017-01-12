PZL Mielec Prepares M28 for Caribbean and Latin America Demonstration Tour

(Source: PZL Mielec; issued Jan 12, 2017)

MIELEC, Poland --- A PZL Mielec-built M28 twin turboprop aircraft is preparing to swap the winter chills of South East Poland for the warmth of the Caribbean and Latin America. During a two month, 13-city tour across seven Caribbean and Latin America countries its Polish aircrew and engineers will demonstrate the M28’s all-weather operational capabilities to potential new customers, including airlines, government agencies and military operators.



Flight and ground demonstrations, with a particular focus on operations from short and underdeveloped runways and multi-role operations, will commence mid-March in Trinidad and Tobago, before extending into Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Columbia, Panama and Mexico. The aircraft will visit Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the biennial LAAD Defence and Security Exhibition, from April 4-7.



“The M28 is a proven, tough and reliable aircraft that can operate in some of the toughest environments with minimal support,” says Janusz Zakrecki, President, PZL Mielec. “The Caribbean and Latin America is a region where people and cargo often have to be moved to relatively underdeveloped airfields, with few facilities, making it a promising potential market for the M28.”



During its tour, potential customers will have an opportunity to observe the M28 in action and to examine for themselves the highly configurable aircraft, which is suitable for a wide variety of operational and logistical roles.



More than 100 M28 aircraft currently operate worldwide in both commercial and military configurations, undertaking passenger transport, parachute training, border patrol and fishery protection duties, among others. The Polish Navy and Polish Air Force successfully deploy the M28 ‘Bryza’ in both maritime surveillance and transport roles.



“The forthcoming seven country tour is an excellent example of the benefits brought to Sikorsky and PZL Mielec following their acquisition by Lockheed Martin which has decades of experience supporting Caribbean and Latin American government and military customers,” says Janusz Zakrecki. “We are seeing a renewed focus on developing opportunities for the M28 twin turbo-prop aircraft in Africa, Asia and India in addition to Central Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America.”





PZL Mielec, which produces the Black Hawk multi-role helicopter for international markets as well as the M28 twin turboprop is Poland’s biggest defence exporter, directly sustaining employment for more than 1,600 workers as well as a further 5,000 jobs in the Polish supply chain. It is the largest Lockheed Martin production site outside the U.S.



Lockheed Martin is investigating how to bring new work to the facility as part of its strategy to grow its international footprint.



Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 98,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



