Embraer Reaches Targets with Delivery of 108 Commercial Jets and 117 Executive Jets in 2016

(Source: Embraer; issued Jan 13, 2017)

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil --- Embraer delivered 32 commercial and 43 executive jets, 25 of which are light jets and 18 are large, during the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16).The Company ended the year with 108 aircraft delivered to the commercial aviation market and 117 to the executive aviation market, totaling 73 light and 44 large executive jets.These numbers are aligned with the estimates reported to the market throughout the year (105 to 110 commercial jets, 70 to 80 light executive jets and 35 to 45 large executive jets).The total of 225 aircraft for these two markets represents the highest volume of deliveries in the last six years. As of December 31, the backlog totaled USD 19.6 billion.-ends-