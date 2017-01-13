Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S Department of Defense; issued Jan 13, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is being awarded a $120,922,810 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost reimbursement modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-15-C-6222) for procurement of Technical Insertion 16 Acoustic-Rapid-Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Insertion (A-RCI) engineering services and the Integrated Undersea Surveillance System (IUSS).



A-RCI is a sonar system that integrates and improves towed array, hull array, sphere array, and other ship sensor processing through rapid insertion of COTS-based hardware and software.



IUSS provides the Navy with submarine detection, identification, and classification.



Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (95 percent); and Clearwater, Florida (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2017.



Fiscal 2015 and 2016 shipbuilding conversion (Navy); fiscal 2016 and 2017 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $12,580,386 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

