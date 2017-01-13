Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S Department of Defense; issued Jan 13, 2017)

Bell-Boeing JPO, Amarillo, Texas, is being awarded $138,616,043 cost-plus- fixed-fee modification to delivery order 0112 previously issued against a basic ordering agreement N00019-12-G-0006 in support of the V-22 aircraft.



This modification provides for the procurement of non-recurring engineering in support of the development, qualification test, integration, airworthiness substantiation, flight test demonstration, validation/verification and incorporation of the government of Japan (GOJ) configuration into MV-22B Block C aircraft and the MV-22 containerized flight training device.



Additionally, kits for the government of Japan unique configuration will be procured as part of this effort.



Work will be performed at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (46.2 percent); Tokyo, Japan (19.8 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (14.5 percent); Chantilly, Virginia (8 percent); Mesa, Arizona (4.7 percent); Huntsville, Alabama (1.8 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (1.1 percent); Red Oak, Texas (0.8 percent); Corona, California (0.5 percent); and various locations within and outside the U.S. (2.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $138,616,043 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

