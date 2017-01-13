Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S Department of Defense; issued Jan 13, 2017)

Doss Aviation, Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $290,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for initial flight training.



Contractor will provide ground training and flying training for pilots, combat systems officers (CSO), remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) pilots and international military students in preparation for specialized undergraduate pilot training, undergraduate CSO training, and undergraduate RPA training.



Work will be performed at Pueblo, Colorado, and is expected to be complete by Jan. 31, 2027. This contract involves foreign military sales to various countries.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with four offers received. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $182,598 are being obligated at the time of award.



The 338th Specialized Contracting Squadron, Air Force Installation Contracting Agency, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3002-17-D-0004).



