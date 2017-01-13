Exclusive: Pratt's F135 Engine Chief, Other Employees Leave After Ethics Issue – Sources (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Jan 13, 2017)

By Andrea Shalal

BERLIN --- Ten employees of United Technologies Corp's Pratt & Whitney unit, including the head of its F135 engine program, have left the company after an internal audit uncovered an ethics issue linked to a visit by a South Korean delegation, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.Three sources said the ethics problem occurred during a business trip by South Korean military officials to the United States several years ago but only came to light in an internal audit launched in 2016.It involved a breach of Pratt's strict ethics guidelines, but no violation of U.S. export control or anti-bribery laws, according to two of the sources.The issue centers on Pratt's rental of a van to transport the South Korean officials during a 2012 visit to the company's West Palm Beach facility in Florida, an expense deemed inappropriate under the company's ethics rules, which are more rigorous than U.S. law, said another source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.Two sources said investigators asked whether Pratt employees had arranged, but not paid for, what one of the sources described as "inappropriate entertainment."Reuters was unable to determine what conclusions were reached by the company's investigators.LEADERSHIP CHANGESA Pratt spokesman confirmed the company had recently made leadership changes in its military engines business, declining to comment on whether the changes resulted from ethics violations or involved any violation of U.S. law."We remain focused on delivering on our customer commitments. As a matter of policy, we do not comment on specific personnel matters, nor rumors or speculation," he said.The December shake-up, which has not been disclosed publicly, adds to pressure on UTC and Pratt after President-elect Donald Trump called on the engine maker and F-35 manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corp to slash the cost of the Pentagon's costliest arms program.A spokesman for South Korea’s military procurement agency, the Defence Acquisition Program Administration, said he was not aware of the Pratt matter and could not comment. (end of excerpt)-ends-