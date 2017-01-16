Crowsnest Helicopter Surveillance Deal to Protect Carriers Sustains 200 High-Skilled UK Jobs

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 16; 2017)

Lockheed has awarded Thales a contract to design and manufacture of airborne early warning mission equipment for the Merlin Mk2 naval helicopters which will replace the current Sea King Mark 7 AsaCs from 2018 (UK MoD image)





The deal with Lockheed Martin will see the start of manufacturing on the new Crowsnest system. It will act as the eyes and ears for the Royal Navy’s ships, providing long range air, maritime and land detection and tracking capability.



Minister for Defence Procurement Harriett Baldwin said:



“Crowsnest will provide a vital intelligence, surveillance and tracking system for our new Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers, capable of detecting any potential threats at sea.



“Backed by our rising Defence budget, and our £178 billion equipment plan, Crowsnest will help keep our Armed Forces safe as they deploy in every ocean around the world for decades to come.”



Crowsnest will be fitted to the Merlin Mk2 helicopters, which already perform a number of important roles for the Royal Navy, including detecting submarines and undertaking humanitarian aid duties – most recently in helping with part of the coordinated response to the migrant crisis in the Mediterranean.



Crowsnest is an important step in the ambitious carrier programme and will form an integral part of the Carrier Enabled Power Projection (CEPP) capability, which will deliver the two Queen Elizabeth aircraft carriers – the largest warships ever built for the Royal Navy – from which the UK’s new F-35 Lightning II jets will fly.



Under the deal with Lockheed Martin, Thales UK has been subcontracted to provide the system, work on which will sustain over 200 UK jobs in Crawley, Havant and Yeovil.



The Minister made the announcement on board the Type 45 Destroyer HMS Dragon at HMNB Portsmouth, where final preparations are underway for the arrival of the two 65,000 tonne carriers.



Improvements to the dockyard include:

-- reinforcing 276 metres of jetty with over 3,300 tonnes of new steel work

-- installation of new navigation lights in the harbour and Solent

-- delivery of huge new fenders and gangways to accommodate the giant ships

-- dredging of the harbour to accommodate the carriers’ vast size, including the removal of over three million cubic meters of clay, sand and gravel

-- debris already cleared includes unexploded ordnance, cannons, and large anchors – some about 100 years old



Lockheed Martin, as the prime contractor for Crowsnest, will integrate the selected Thales solution on to the Merlin Mk2 helicopter fleets. This work will be supported by Leonardo Helicopters, who will modify the fleet to fit Crowsnest. The contract also includes £9 million for initial provisioning of spares to support the Crowsnest system during training and operational deployment.



Chief Executive Officer of the MOD’s Defence Equipment and Support body, Tony Douglas, said:



“Crowsnest will play a key role in protecting the Royal Navy’s future fleet acting as the eyes and ears for the new Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers. This state-of-the-art project will demonstrate how we are providing world-leading, innovative equipment to our Armed Forces.



“This contract will also sustain hundreds of UK jobs in the process, highlighting how the MOD, through DE&S, can create a positive and collaborative partnership with industry, benefitting both our Armed Forces and the UK economy.”









The Thales solution is an updated and improved version of the Cerberus tactical sensor suite, currently in service on the Sea King Mk7 helicopter.



The design is comprised of a single mechanically scanned radar head, which uses an innovative system to provide 360-degree visibility from the underside of the helicopter, which then folds up to the side of the aircraft when not in operation.



Jobs breakdown

-- Lockheed Martin (Havant) – 60 jobs

-- Thales (Crawley) – 90 jobs

-- Leonardo Helicopters (Yeovil) – 60 jobs



(ends)

Thales At the Heart of Royal Navy Fleet Protection

(Source: Thales; issued Jan 16, 2017)

Thales and Lockheed Martin announce the contract award to deliver the Royal Navy’s new airborne surveillance and control system, under the ‘CROWSNEST’ programme.



Lockheed Martin, who acts as the Ministry of Defence’s prime contractor for the Merlin helicopter, selected a new generation of the Thales Searchwater radar and Cerberus mission system to be fitted to existing Merlin Mk2s helicopters to provide the Navy with an airborne surveillance and control capability (ASaC).



The contract formally marks the beginning of the design and manufacture of role-fit equipment to be fitted to the fleet of Merlin helicopters which will serve the Royal Navy until 2029 and replace the outgoing Sea King Mark 7 ASaC force, fitted with an earlier version of the Thales Searchwater and Cerberus systems.



The new capability will begin to enter service when the last of the Sea King ASaC helicopters are retired and will maximise the re-use of the Ministry of Defence’s existing investment in equipment, training and expertise by upgrading, updating and adapting a battle proven capability. The new generation of CROWSNEST represents a step change in both user functionality and operational capability.



“The next generation of this battle-proven capability represents a step change in our ability to offer innovative solutions to our customers in maritime airborne surveillance. To see this battle proven capability now transition into the future, to provide critical force protection to the Royal Navy surface fleet, including the UK’s new aircraft carriers, is a significant milestone,” said Victor Chavez, CEO Thales in the UK.



An improved human machine interface utilising touch screen technology and an autonomous artificial intelligence based tracking system provide the users with a highly innovative approach to the demands of modern maritime warfare.



The new system offers the operator vastly improved target identification, the ability to library match airborne contacts, as well as introducing inverse synthetic aperture radar and a fully integrated electronic support measures.



Operators are also able to exploit collected data more effectively through a greatly enhanced mission recording and replay system that allows both real time and post mission data reconstruction.



The upgraded, updated, and adapted Thales Searchwater radar and Cerberus mission system will now continue into the future to provide critical force protection to Joint forces, including the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers.



BACKGROUND NOTES:



Thales has been working with the Royal Navy to deliver rotary wing Airborne Early Warning (AEW) capability since the early 1980s when a number of surface ships were sunk by enemy aircraft during the 1982 Falklands War. The Sea King AEW Mk2 was rushed into service to fill this gap carrying a modified Searchwater radar transferred from the Royal Air Force’s Nimrod MR aircraft.



After winning the contract for a system mid-life update in 1997, Thales delivered an upgraded and enhanced Searchwater 2000 AEW radar as part of the Cerberus mission system. The upgraded aircraft was re-designated the Sea King Mk7. Thales was the prime contractor for the Sea King Mk7 programme and delivered the first aircraft in 2002 on time and to budget.



In 2009, the Sea King Mk7 squadrons from Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Culdrose were deployed to Afghanistan during ‘Operation Herrick’ and contributed to the confiscation of significant amounts of improvised explosive device (IED)-making equipment, arms and drugs, and the detainment of suspected insurgents.



Use of the Searchwater radar provided the essential ‘eyes’ for the land force commander. Helicopter crews described the radar as ‘unique’, and both British and coalition partners have stated that it was a ‘key contributory factor’ in protecting civilians and military personnel.





Thales is a global technology leader for the Aerospace, Transport, Defence and Security markets. With 62,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €14 billion in 2015. With more than 22,000 engineers and researchers, Thales has a unique capability to design and deploy equipment, systems and services to meet the most complex security requirements. Its exceptional international footprint allows it to work closely with its customers all over the world.



-ends-

