Leonardo has been awarded an initial 500 million euro contract to develop an upgraded version of the A-129 Mangusta for the Italian army and to produce the first five M345A jet trainers for the Italian air force. (Leonardo photo)

The Defense Ministry, through Air Armaments and Airworthiness Directorate (DAAA) of Segredifesa, has awarded Leonardo SpA a production contract for the first batch of T-345A aircraft. They will form the initial core of a wider integrated training system, which will also include a ground based training System (GBTS), being acquired to provide basic training for future military pilots.



Leonardo was also awarded the contract for the development of the Nuovo Elicottero da Esplorazione e Scorta, or New Reconnaissance and Escort Helicopter (NEES), intended to replace the AH-129 helicopter presently in service with the Army.



The signing of the two agreements took place in the new headquarters of the General Secretariat of Defence and National Armaments Directorate in Centocelle, in the presence of the Secretary General of Defence, Gen. Carlo Magrassi, the Army Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Danilo Errico, the Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen Enzo Vecciarelli, Dr. Giovanni Soccodato, of Leonardo SpA and, representing the Ministry of Economic Development, Dr. Stefano Firpo and Dr. Salvatore Mignano.



The event was opened by a short speech of General Magrassi who thanked all parties for permitting, thanks to their intense work, a very quick launch of this important start-up phase of both programs. General Francesco Langella, chief of the DAAA, then stressed the more technical aspects, including those relating to certification, as these two programs will constitute a test case for the application of new European legislation.



The contracts were signed by Dr. Grazia Nunnari (DAAA) on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, and by Mr. Filippo Bagnato (Leonardo Aircraft Division) and Mr Daniele Romiti (Leonardo Helicopter Division) for industry.



The T-345A aircraft, derived from the M345 HTE "High Efficiency Trainer" project initiated by Leonardo’s Aircraft Division, constitutes another significant milestone in the evolution of the training mission, and of the operational capability of the national defense system, and particularly of the Air Force.



From the capability point of view, this training system will be inserted between the initial basic flight screening and the T-346 advanced trainer, to meet the training requirements of the Integrated Training System adopted by the Air Force.



This new aircraft, which will initially complement and eventually replace the T-339A currently in service, is a successful example of a project designed and manufactured according to the design-to-cost concept (for both unit cost and flight hour cost) which allows savings throughout its life cycle.



Also innovative is the certification approach for the entire system, based on the European EMAR 2 Directive, that DAAA is applying to all new-development systems.



The project is a result of the cooperation between the national aviation industry’s high-technology research and development, as well as the synergy between the technical and administrative capabilities of the General Defence Secretariat of Defence and the Ministry of Economical Development.



The NEES program stems from the Italian Army’s need to replace the current AH-129C / AH-129D "Mongoose" attack helicopter, and to introduce new components, sensors and weapons better suited to the new threats and new theaters of operation in which helicopters will be called to operate.



The program’s development tempo is especially significant. Born from an operational requirement issued in December 2014, the schedule provides for the production of a prototype for the development phase; the production of three pre-production helicopters; the certification and qualification of an Initial Operational Capability (IOC); and updating of the three pre-production helicopters in this configuration. Finally, initial logistical support, including training of technicians and specialists, is also included in the same contract.



The two contracts, which will provide a significant return on investment in terms of industrial capabilities and employment, have a total value of over 500 million euros, to be paid out by the Ministry of Economic Development over the coming years.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Italian government has had to fund these two military programs from the budget of the Ministry of Economic Development, and not the Ministry of Defence, whose budget cannot be stretched further because parliament would not stand for it.

It also allows multi-year funding of high-technology programs, which are more difficult to arrange under Ministry of Defence budget regulations.)



