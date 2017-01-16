World Economic Forum 2017 in Davos: Eurofighter Typhoons Control the Airspace

HALLBERGMOOS, Germany --- Eurofighter Typhoons belonging to the Austrian Armed Forces will secure the airspace on the occasion of the World Economic Forum 2017 in Davos. The World Economic Forum will be held in the Swiss ski resort from January 17 to 20.



According to the organizers, about 3,000 participants from politics, business and society, including numerous Heads of State and Government, will join this high-level event.



The Eurofighter Typhoons are an essential element of this year's airspace security operation "Daedalus 17" in Austria and thus support the comprehensive security measures for this internationally renowned conference in Switzerland.



Eurofighter's Chief Executive Officer, Volker Paltzo, emphasized on the day before the event: "As the proven backbone of European air defence, Eurofighter Typhoons are able to reliably protect the airspace of our customer nations. Due to their manoeuvrability, agility and performance, they are predestined to fulfil this task quickly and effectively. The operational capabilities of the Eurofighter Typhoon also play an important role in securing such a major conference as the World Economic Forum."



In recent years, all 15 Eurofighter Typhoons stationed in Zeltweg have been equipped with a more powerful hardware and software, now complying [to] the latest capability standard for Tranche 1 aircraft.



As in Austria, the Eurofighter Typhoons are also available around the clock for Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) missions for the Air Forces in Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain and Saudi Arabia. In addition, they are currently being deployed in the Baltic States to secure the airspace of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as part of the NATO mission “Baltic Air Policing”. Since Eurofighter Typhoon entered service in 2003, more than 490 aircraft have already been delivered. The global Eurofighter Typhoon fleet has now successfully completed more than 380,000 flying hours.





Eurofighter Typhoon is the most advanced swing-role combat aircraft currently available on the world market. Eight customers (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait) have already ordered the Eurofighter Typhoon. With 599 aircraft ordered, Eurofighter Typhoon is currently the largest military procurement programme in Europe. Its high technology strengthens the position of European aerospace industry in the international market. The programme secures more than 100,000 jobs in 400 companies.



Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH manages the programme on behalf of the Eurofighter Partner Companies, Airbus Defence and Space in Germany and Spain, BAE Systems in the UK and Leonardo in Italy, which are the most important aviation and aerospace companies in Europe.



