Aerojet Rocketdyne Delivers 2,500th PAC-3 CRI Missile and 500,000th PAC-3 ACM

(Source: Aerojet Rocketdyne; issued Jan 16, 2017)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --- Aerojet Rocketdyne announced today it has achieved the milestone shipment of the 2,500th PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI) Solid Rocket Motor and its 500,000th PAC-3 Attitude Control Motor (ACM) to Lockheed Martin. The achievement was commemorated during a ceremony at Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Camden, Arkansas facility.



“Achieving these delivery milestones is a testament to the commitment and hard work of our employees,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake. “We take immense pride in these accomplishments and look forward to continuing to deliver the highest quality and reliable PAC-3 hardware to our customer.”



Aerojet Rocketdyne produces 180 solid propellant ACMs used on each PAC-3 CRI interceptor that enable the high-velocity interceptor to maneuver so it can defend against incoming targets, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft.





Aerojet Rocketdyne has been manufacturing the PAC-3 CRI since 2000 and the PAC-3 ACM since 2004 at its Camden, Arkansas facility.





Aerojet Rocketdyne is an innovative company delivering solutions that create value for its customers in the aerospace and defense markets. The company is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, tactical systems and armaments areas, in support of domestic and international markets.



