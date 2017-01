Minister of Defence of Ukraine: Portugal Will Provide €200 Million as Material Assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 16, 2017)

Minister of National Defence of Portugal Mr José Alberto Azeredo Lopes announced this decision during a bilateral meeting with Minister of Defence of Ukraine General of the Army of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak.



He spoke about readiness of Portugal to provide €200 million as material assistance to the Ukrainian army to buy non-lethal armament and equipment.



Mr Lopes also stressed the readiness of further support to Ukraine in its striving to maintain independence and territorial integrity.



