Lithuania and the United States of America to Sign Agreement on the Status of US Forces on Lithuanian Territory

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 16, 2017)

Lithuania and the United States of America will further strengthen partnership and cooperation in security and defence area by signing a cooperation agreement. The document binding the signatory countries to uphold bilateral defence commitments will be endorsed by Minister of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis and Ambassador of the United States of America in Lithuania HE Anne Hall at a meeting at the Ministry of National Defence on January 17.



The new agreement will complement the Lithuanian-US agreements currently in force, endorsed either bilaterally or in NATO format. The document will add up to the wide spectrum military activity that will strengthen Lithuanian-US partnership in security area.



This is the first bilateral agreement between Lithuania and the US of its kind that defines the status of US forces deployed in Lithuania in detail. The document will facilitate implementation of the procedural part, and arrival and staying of US soldiers and persons assigned to the US armed forces in Lithuania, also – implementation of joint exercises and training and other projects.



This is an agreement the United States signs with the countries it cooperates closely in defence area with. To date there are over 100 such contracts with different countries, roughly half of the number are NATO and Partnership for Peace countries.



The agreement will come into force after it is ratified by the Parliament of the Republic of Lithuania.



