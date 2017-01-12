PJSC “Beriev” Delivered the First Production Amphibian Be-200ES Aircraft to the EMERCOM of Russia

(Source: United Aircraft Corporation; issued Jan 12, 2017)

The first Taganrog-produced Be-200ES seen before its delivery to Russia’s EMERCOM, which will operate it in the Southern regional center. After the handover ceremony, the aircraft flew to its permanent base in Rostov-on-Don. (Beriev photo)

On January 12th, 2017, a UAC subsidiary PJSC “Beriev” delivered the first production amphibian Be-200ES to the EMERCOM of Russia. The aircraft named after the renowned naval pilot, the Hero of the Soviet Union, Alexander Razgonin, successfully passed the program of pre-delivery and acceptance tests, including takeoffs and landings on the Black sea, as well as water scooping and dropping.



At the end of 2016, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation granted a budgetary subsidy to PJSC “Beriev” in the amount of 3.5 bln roubles to reduce its debt load and ensure financial stability.



“We are seeing that the company is achieving a stable production rate. The state support given to the company on behalf of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation allowed the company to successfully carry out the production program and meet liabilities to the customers”, stated Denis Manturov, the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.



Yury Grudinin, PJSC “Beriev” Director General, said that currently there are four Be-200ES amphibians in final assembly in various stages of completion being produced under the Contract with the EMERCOM of Russia. The second aircraft will soon start the program of required flight tests and ground checks. It is planned to hand over four more aircraft to the customer by the end of 2017.



Based on operation experience and in compliance with additional customer requirements the Be-200ES during the transfer of serial production to Taganrog has been seriously modernized: the aircraft is now fitted with upgraded avionics equipment; changes have been made to the airframe structure, a number systems have been sourced from Russian suppliers.



The Be-200ES amphibian proved itself during rescue operations in European countries, as well as in Indonesia and Israel. The aircraft has good export potential and attracts interest of foreign customers. Memorandums on aircraft delivery to Thailand, China, Kazakhstan, and Vietnam were signed in 2016. Negotiations are in progress with several countries of Asia-Pacific Region and European Union, interest in the Russian amphibian has been demonstrated by the USA as well.



The first Taganrog-produced Be-200ES will be operated in the Southern regional center of the EMERCOM of Russia. After the handover ceremony, the Be-200ES amphibian flew over to its permanent deployment base in Rostov-on-Don.



-ends-