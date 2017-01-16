WASHINGTON, D.C. -– U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ), Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today released “Restoring American Power,” a white paper making recommendations for the defense budget for fiscal years 2018 through 2022. The report details how defense budget cuts under the Budget Control Act have left the military underfunded, undersized, and unready, and lays out a plan to repair, rebuild, and reimagine the military for a wide range of threats facing our nation.
“The President-elect has said he wants to ‘fully eliminate the defense sequester’ and ‘rebuild the military’. I could not agree more,” said Chairman McCain. “This white paper details what I believe will be necessary to achieve these goals: repeal of the Budget Control Act, a $640 billion base defense budget in fiscal year 2018, innovation for the future, and an end to business as usual at the Pentagon.
“Rebuilding our military will not be cheap—$430 billion above current defense plans over the next five years. But the cost of inaction is worse: we will irreparably damage our military’s ability to deter aggression and conflict. We owe it to our men and women in uniform to chart a better course.”
Click here for the full report (33 PDF pages) on Sen McCain’s home page.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: While mismanagement, fraud and waste are no doubt a factor, it is difficult to agree with McCain’s central assertion that the Pentagon is suffering from a lack of money.
In fact, it has more money than ever before, yet its equipment is older than ever, and its training seems to have been degraded by 15 years of counter-insurgency operations.
One obvious culprit is the acquisition system, and more specifically the stealthy adoption of a new acquisition philosophy sometime in the late 1990s.
The incremental improvement of weapons, which US industry and the military services do well, was dropped, and replaced by a “quantum leap” approach in which unproven new technologies were pursued to obtain new generations of matchless “super-weapons.”
This new approach is what led the Pentagon to spend enormous amounts of money on high-tech programs which, however, do not work: the F-35 family of fighters, the Littoral Combat Ship, the DDG-1000 destroyer, the Ford-class aircraft carrier, the CH-53K helicopter, and more.
The problem is that US industry no longer has the technological and engineering know-how to turn futuristic design visions into functioning hardware.
This means money is wasted, years are lost, and that is why the US military still primarily operates equipment originally designed in the 1950, 1960s and 1970s: B-52s bombers, KC-135 tankers, F-16 fighters, Nimitz-class carriers, A-10 attack aircraft and Black Hawk helicopters.
Until and unless the acquisition emphasis returns to incremental upgrades, there will be no improvement – and no savings, but more and more shiny new weapons which do not work.)
