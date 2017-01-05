Trends in Spending by the Department of Defense for Operation and Maintenance

O&M costs grew by almost 50 percent between 2000 and 2012, after adjusting for inflation. Much of that growth was in spending for health care, civilian pay, and contracted professional and maintenance services.The Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) budget consists of appropriations for the following purposes: compensating military personnel; developing and purchasing weapons; building bases, facilities, and housing; and supporting day-to-day operations. The largest single appropriation category in DoD’s base budget is the operation and maintenance (O&M) account, which funds day-to-day operations ranging from health care to equipment maintenance.Over the past few decades, funding for O&M has increased substantially, accounting for a growing share of DoD’s budget. That growth has occurred even as the number of active-duty military personnel has remained flat or declined. Consequently, Members of Congress and the defense community at large have expressed concerns about this portion of DoD’s budget. However, efforts to identify the activities that have contributed significantly to the growth in spending are complicated by the diverse nature of the goods and services purchased with O&M funds and limitations associated with available data.Nevertheless, CBO’s analysis indicates that increased funding for large and familiar categories, such as the military health care system, civilian pay, and fuel, accounts for about 60 percent of the long-term growth in O&M funding; varied smaller and lesser-known activities, such as contracted services and the operations of small DoD agencies, account for the remaining 40 percent. Of those varied and lesser-known activities, funding increased significantly for the maintenance of equipment, weapon systems, and property; technical and research services; professional and other services; and purchases of equipment not part of weapon systems.In 2015, about $200 billion (40 percent) of DoD’s base budget of $500 billion was designated for operation and maintenance. Funding in the base budget for each of the other major categories was much smaller—military personnel (27 percent); procurement (19 percent); research, development, test, and evaluation, or RDT&E (13 percent); military construction (1 percent); and family housing (0.2 percent). Although not part of DoD’s base budget (and thus not the focus of this report), O&M funding for overseas contingency operations (OCO) also accounted for a significant share ($51 billion, or 80 percent) of the $64 billion the Congress appropriated to DoD for OCO in 2015, mostly for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. In total, funding for O&M (in the base budget and for OCO) accounted for about 50 percent of DoD’s appropriations in 2015.Funding for operation and maintenance is used to purchase a wide range of goods and services—numbering in the thousands—and those goods and services are often acquired in small quantities or at relatively small unit cost. DoD uses O&M funds to pay the salaries and benefits of most of its civilian employees and to purchase goods that range from jet fuel to paper clips and services that range from information technology to housekeeping. That diversity makes it difficult to determine why spending is rising and to formulate approaches to slow that growth. In contrast, growth in funding for larger programs, such as those pertaining to major weapon systems or military pay, is more easily understood.For instance, DoD’s appropriation for procurement funds fewer than 100 major programs (as well as several hundred smaller programs), each of which has separate accounting and reporting procedures; consequently, problems with cost growth in each of those programs are easier to identify.-ends-