Wright-Patt Directorate Expects ‘Spike’ In Sales After Big Drop In 2016 (excerpt)

(Source: Dayton Daily News; published Jan 05, 2017)

By Barrie Barber

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH. ---The Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate handled $8.1 billion in foreign military sales in fiscal year 2016, a drop of more than half from the prior year.AFSAC Director Brig. Gen. Gregory M. Gutterman expects the Wright-Patterson headquartered agency with more than 600 employees who handle deals with 108 countries to see a “spike” in future sales with the roll out of the new Boeing KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling tanker, among other big ticket items in demand.The one-star general said “insatiable demand” has pushed two areas foreign customers want most: intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft and sensors, and precision guided munitions.“Some of our customers have started dropping weapons in combat operations for the first time in many, many years,” he said.Among the biggest deals were $650 million for four Lockheed Martin C-130J cargo planes to France; and aircraft armaments worth $360 million sold to the United Arab Emirates and $320 million to Saudi Arabia.Upcoming deals in the works will easily soar beyond this year’s total, with a $21.1 billion expected agreement with Qatar to purchase 72 of Boeing’s F-15 Eagle strike fighter jets and a $1.9 billion deal with Japan to buy four KC-46 Pegasus aerial tankers, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency at the Pentagon.In fiscal year 2015, AFSAC sales reached $19 billion, with sales of the fifth-generation Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II the biggest driver of higher spending. Today, the agency has $44 billion in future deliveries on the books.DCSA reported sales of $33.6 billion in the last fiscal year, a drop from $47.1 billion the prior year.With a “resurgent Russia,” demand has grown in Eastern Europe, he said. Japan and South Korea, which face both expansionist Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea and North Korean threats of nuclear weapons, have an eye on acquiring more U.S. weapon systems, too. (end of excerpt)-ends-