New 3D Graphene Structure Is Strongest and Lightest Material In the World (excerpt)

(Source: The Manufacturer; posted Jan 18, 2017)

By Aiden Burgess

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a new graphene material that is one of the strongest in the world while also being lightweight in form.The new graphene material is 10 times stronger than steel with only 5% of its density.MIT researchers have designed the lightweight material by taking small flakes of graphene, previously considered one of the strongest forms of material in the world, and compressing and fusing them into a mesh-like structure that not only retains the material’s strength but the graphene remains porous.The small flakes of graphene were compressed through a combination of heat and pressure; with this process producing a super strong, stable ‘coral-shaped’ structure with an enormous surface area in proportion to its volume.The new material was made in the MIT labs using a high-resolution, multi-material 3-D printer.The material was then mechanically tested for its tensile and compression properties and its mechanical response under loading measured. The results showed that the simulations created through MIT research team’s theoretical models matched closely with the results from the live experiments.The new graphene material solves the age-old problem in that while graphene in its 2-D form was thought to be one of the strongest of all known materials, previous researchers had a hard time translating that 2D strength into useful 3D materials. (end of excerpt)-ends-