Signing of the Australia-Japan Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Jan 14, 2017)

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Marise Payne, welcomed the signing of the Australia-Japan Acquisition and Cross‑Servicing Agreement (ACSA) in Sydney today.



The ACSA facilitates closer bilateral defence logistics support and cooperation during activities such as combined exercises, training and peacekeeping operations.



Prime Minister, the Hon Malcolm Turnbull MP and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan were present at today’s signing ceremony.



“I am delighted that the Acquisition and Cross‑Servicing Agreement was signed during Mr Abe’s visit,” Minister Payne said.



“Australia has a very strong commitment to a broad, deep and growing Special Strategic Partnership with Japan.



“Close security and defence cooperation is one of the pillars of that partnership.



“The ACSA further enhances our militaries’ interoperability and brings our defence logistics cooperation fully into line with Japan’s landmark 2015 Legislation for Peace and Security,” she said.



Minister Payne said Australia and Japan had significantly strengthened their bilateral defence relationship in recent years.



“We have enhanced training and exercises, increased personnel exchanges and deepened cooperation on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, maritime security, peacekeeping and capacity building,” Minister Payne said.



“Our two nations made a commitment today to even closer security and defence cooperation in the years ahead,” she said.



The ACSA will be made publicly available through both nations’ respective ratification processes.



-ends-

