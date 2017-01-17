Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S Department of Defense; issued Jan 17, 2017)

Northrop Grumman, San Diego, California, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $140,000,000 modification (P00120) to previously awarded contract FA8726-09-C-0010 for Battle Field Airborne Communication Node payload, operations and support.



Work will be performed at San Diego, California; and multiple international locations, and is expected to be complete by Jan. 23, 2018.



Fiscal 2017 overseas contingency operation; and operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $59,249,143 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

