AIA Strongly Supports McCain Proposal for Defense Spending

(Source: Aerospace Industries Association; issued Jan 17, 2017)

ARLINGTON, Va. --- As the voice of American aerospace and defense, the Aerospace Industries Association has long argued that our national security enterprise is seriously underfunded.



AIA therefore strongly supports the proposed increase in defense spending put forward by Chairman McCain yesterday. This overdue investment will better support U.S. national security requirements, beginning in FY18 and over the next five years.



AIA believes it is critical that Congress appropriate adequate funds, achieve an appropriate balance among accounts funding force modernization as well as readiness and operations, and do so both consistently and on time. This will provide certainty to our armed forces and the industry that supports them. The spending levels proposed by Senator McCain are a strong first step in that direction.



Our industry supports more than 1.7 million jobs in the United States and has great potential to create more. Aerospace and defense provides the largest positive trade balance of any manufacturing sector in the American economy.



AIA, our member companies and our dedicated, highly skilled workforce are proud of the noble work we do supporting our men and women in uniform and contributing to the economic success of our nation. We stand ready to work with Senator McCain and his colleagues in Congress and the administration to restore America’s military strength.



-ends-

