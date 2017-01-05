Supreme Audit Office Criticises Consolidation of Defence Industry by Coalition of Civic Platform (PO) and Polish People’s Party (PSL) (excerpt)

(Source: Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ); issued Jan 05, 2017)

According to information of the Supreme Audit Office, the process of consolidation of the Polish defence industry at the time when the PO-PSL coalition was governing was not correct. The Office pointed to many irregularities in this regard.‘I regret the fact that the audit of the Office showed that irregularities occurred in the process of consolidation of the defence industry, carried out during under the PO-PSL coalition, and that this process took place without any respect for the law’, stated the President of the Management Board of PGZ S.A., Arkadiusz Siwko.On 5 January 2017, the Supreme Chamber of Control published a statement concerning results of the audit entitled "Creation and operation of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa". The main objective of the audit, according to the Office, was "to assess whether the process of creating Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A. was carried out correctly, and expected results of the establishment of this entity and its activities are being achieved". The audit covered the period from 1 January 2012 to 18 August 2016, as well as previous and subsequent activities as long as they were essential to the evaluation of the controlled activity.In summary of the audit results, “the Supreme Audit Office does not question the choice of the solution to establish Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa”. It shows, however, that "the concept of consolidation of the defence industry - in the structure of a new entity – Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa was not preceded by reliable systemic analyses supported by real data and reasonable conclusions”.This resulted in "not only an prolongation of the whole process, but also in significant commitment of human resources, capital and cash". According to the Office, "extension of the process of setting up PGZ was caused by the fact that some decisions were taken by the Minister of the Treasury in a hasty manner, without full management information”.The Supreme Audit Office also draws attention to the fact that the sole objective of the process was the consolidation of capital, but the vision of further restructuring of companies was not specified. One of the consequences were delays of the assumed effects of synergy, and thus" potential benefits - in terms of meeting the needs of the Polish Armed Forces in the supply of weapons and military equipment, and improvement of the process of modernization of the Polish army" have not been achieved.In the opinion of the Management Board of PGZ S.A., criticisms contained in the report of the Supreme Audit Office concerning the activities of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa headed by the former Management Board of PGZ S.A. are fully justified and relevant. The Board PGZ S.A. deplores the fact that during the time when the coalition of the Civic Platform (PO) and the Polish People’s Party (PSL) ruled, the Company did not function properly in the area indicated by the controllers of the Supreme Audit Office.At the same time, it should be noted that the Office has not challenged the very consolidation. As the report states, "effective consolidation is crucial to the process of technical modernization of the Polish army. Such modernization is necessary to protect the national interest".Such effective activities are currently undertaken by the Management Board of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa. It should be stressed that the extension of supervision of the Minister of National Defence over PGZ S.A. radically changed the situation of the Company. Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa has become a real part of the security system of Poland. Only in the last two months it signed a series of agreements with the Ministry of National Defence, which guarantee supply of the most modern equipment to the Armed Forces: self-propelled gun-howitzers “Krab”, man-portable air-defence systems “Piorun” and short range air defence systems “Pilica”.‘I regret the fact that the audit of the Office showed that irregularities occurred in the process of consolidation of the defence industry, carried out under the PO-PSL coalition, and that this process took place without any respect for the law. However, I cannot disagree with its results, since the comments made by the Office addressed at our predecessors are accurate and reasonable’, states the President of the Management Board of PGZ S.A. Arkadiusz Siwko.‘I would like to emphasize that this process was carried out by the previous Management Board of PGZ, and the consolidation took place at the time of the rule of the PO-PSL coalition. Now, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, with the support of the Ministry of National Defence and the Minister Antoni Macierewicz, who oversees PGZ, is implementing a new defence industry management model and seeks to rationalize the PGZ Group's activities.‘Thanks to the fact that now the Ministry of National Defence, headed by Minister Antoni Macierewicz, oversees PGZ, the period of irregularities and pathology in the defence industry has ended, similar irregularities do not and will no longer occur. We also aim to minimize negative consequences of the decisions that were taken by the previous management at the time when the PO-PSL coalition was governing. Unfortunately, however, for a certain period PGZ must function under conditions that have been determined by these decisions’, adds Arkadiusz Siwko, President of the Management Board of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A.One of those negative decisions inherited from the previous board described in the report of the Supreme Audit Office is the issue of renting office space in Radom and Warsaw. (end of excerpt)-ends-